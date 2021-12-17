13-Year-Old Girl Killed in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

A 13-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth on Thursday night, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to 3560 Altamesa Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

Police said the suspect approached the victim and fired a shot at her, hitting her in the process.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, police said.

According to police, the victim, identified as Zakavia Shante Walker, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m.

Police said the incident is still currently under investigation.