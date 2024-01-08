13 arrested after blocking Dallas Love Field entrance during Gaza war protest

Police arrested over a dozen protestors blocking the entrance of Dallas Love Field against the Gaza war on Monday evening.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to reports of protestors blocking traffic at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Herb Kelleher Way around 6:20 p.m.

Protesters were demonstrating outside the airport in support of Palestine and calling on President Joe Biden to pursue a ceasefire, according to NBC 5's Keenan Willard.

Police said they gave the protestors three warnings to clear the roadway, but they refused. As a result, 13 demonstrators were arrested and charged with obstruction of a highway or other passageways.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.