13-Year-Old Killed After Tractor Trailer T-Bones Car

A 13-year-old girl is dead after a wreck in Lewisville Saturday morning.

At 11:28 on Saturday, officers were called to a wreck at the intersection of Farm to Market 544 and State Highway 121.

When they arrived they found that a tractor trailer had T-boned a passenger vehicle killing 13-year-old Alexandra Lynch of Bowie, TX.

All occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported to area trauma hospitals including the driver, 37-year-old woman, her daughter, 13, and the driver’s son, 9; all from Sanger, TX.

Do Not Eat Any Romaine Lettuce: Health Officials

Health officials in the U.S. and Canada are urging people to stay away from all romaine lettuce and products after 32 people in 11 states were sickened by an E. coli outbreak. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

The 13-year-old daughter is in very critical condition, the 9-year-old son is in critical but stable condition and the mother is in an unknown condition as of Sunday.

According to police, Lynch was the other 13-year-old girl's "best friend" and had been sitting behind the front passenger side of the car at the time of the collision.

Captain Rochelle with Lewisville Police said one of the vehicles ran a red light at the intersection but is still unaware of who was at fault.

Also, both the driver of the tractor trailer and the mother will have their blood tested which is routine with fatality wrecks, according to Capt. Rochelle, however, neither party was suspected of being intoxicated during the time of the wreck.