Associate pastor arrested for possession of child pornography: Grapevine Police

The investigation started with a report of spy cameras in a mobile home run by the church according to police

By NBCDFW Staff

Grapevine police said they arrested a man for possession of child pornography found while they investigated a report of invasive visual recording.

Police said 121 Community Church called them to investigate when a missionary couple discovered spy cameras inside the mobile home the church uses as temporary housing for visiting families.

While investigating, police said detectives found a downloaded image of child pornography, unrelated to the initial report, on Arturo Alarcon's cell phone.

Police said Alarcon, 38, served as associate pastor at 121 Community Church and volunteered with the Grapevine Community Outreach Center's after-school program. He also served as a substitute teacher with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

GCISD sent an email to district families and staff that said Alarcon previously substituted at Timberline Elementary and that his status as a substitute teacher was terminated as soon as the district learned of his arrest. The district said it is staying in close contact with police as the investigation continues.

Grapevine police said detectives obtained a search warrant for invasive visual recording and possession of child pornography and they are currently analyzing several electronics that were in Alarcon's possession.

At the time of this writing, Grapevine police said there was no evidence of additional crimes. The department said it would notify the public immediately if evidence of other victims is uncovered.

Grapevine police encourage parents to know the warning signs of child abuse and report any suspicions immediately. A list of signs and symptoms can be found through Alliance for Children.

