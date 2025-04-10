Emotions run from excited to sad to still angry at the American Airlines Center as Luka Dončić returns to play his former team.

The trade of Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers two months ago in exchange for Anthony Davis was an inexplicable move for many Mavs faithful, which led to protests against the team’s front office; several fans were even ejected from games.

Dončić said returning to Dallas for the first time since one of the most shocking moments in NBA history would be emotional.

And it'll, no doubt, be an emotional night for Mavs faithful.

Three fans wearing cowboy hats with 'Fire Nico' stickers on them said they're not ashamed to say they'll probably shed a tear when a tribute video is played at the AAC before the game.

But they have plans to express their feelings about the trade during the game.

"We want to see every time Luka gets the ball, the entire arena go crazy for Luka. We want to see, at the free throw line, 'Fire Nico' chants and when Luka's at the line we want 'MVP' chants," said one fan wearing a 'Fire Nico' cowboy hat. "We want Luka to feel love and embrace from the Mavs fans, because Luka was near and dear to this city and he meant more than basketball."

Fans from around the world have descended on Dallas to show their support for No. 77. NBC 5 spotted fans with the flag for Dončić's home country of Slovenia.

One fan we talked to flew in from Ohio to see Lebron James and Dončić play. Susan Hayward, a teacher from Ohio, made the yellow jacket adorned with Doncic's name and number she was wearing specifically for Wednesday night's game.

"I hope he has the highest scoring game he's ever had, I've been here for two days and the fans that live in Dallas, they've come up to me in my Lakers outfit and they're all cheering for him," Hayward said.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are giving fans shirts that say "Thank you for everything" in Dončić's native Slovenian.