12-Year-Old Boy Struck, Killed by Car in Red Bird

A 12-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a car in the Red Bird area of Dallas Saturday afternoon, police say.

The boy was collecting donations with his youth football team at the intersection of West Ledbetter Drive and Vista Wood Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Saturday when he stepped off a curb and was struck by a 2002 Nissan Altima, Dallas police said.

Police said the boy was taken to Children's Medical Center Dallas, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the Altima, 26-year-old Jastasia King, initially stopped after the collision, but then got back in the car left the scene. Police later located King -- she faces a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

The boy was not in a crosswalk when he was struck, police said.