More than 100 homeowners in McKinney lost power two days in a row during the hottest times of the day, Thursday, July 17, 2018.

Many people in McKinney are feeling the heat more than the rest of us.

For the second day in a row, the power has gone out at their homes during the hottest time of day.

As of Thursday evening, about 1,500 homes in a neighborhood near Highway 75 and El Dorado Parkway were without electricity.

Homeowners say the power went out at about 4 p.m. and it remained off for many at 8:30 p.m. Some homeowners reported power was restored around 8 p.m.

That’s much faster than the night before, when homeowners say they were without power for more than seven hours.

Oncor crews were seen swarming this neighborhood Thursday evening trying to fix the problem.

Oncor confirmed the outage is related to the additional usage resulting in more wear and tear on the system.

Homeowners coped with no air conditioning by closing blinds and keeping doors closed.

“It doesn't help anybody in the neighborhood when the temp is 108 or 109 degrees without electrical power. my wife Judy and I have talked about it. It's something that often we take for granted,” said homeowner Dick Thompson.

Oncor says the outage is isolated and that they're prepared to handle strain on the system in the days ahead.

Several electric companies are encouraging people to conserve electricity between 2 and 6 p.m. on Friday.