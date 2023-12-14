10-year-old dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Arlington

A 10-year-old girl has died after being struck by 2 vehicles in Arlington Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Arlington police responded to a call of an auto-pedestrian collision involving a child at the intersection of Park Springs Drive and Sublett Road around 4 p.m.

Based on the police's preliminary investigation, it appeared the child was trying to cross from the north side of Sublett Road to the south side when she was struck.

Further investigation revealed the child was hit by two vehicles while attempting to cross the road.

The girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died Thursday night.

Both drivers remained on the scene and have been cooperating with the investigation. No criminal charges have been filed.

The girl has been identified as Liyah-Grace Holsey, a 5th-grade student at Mary Moore Elementary.

Mary Moore Elementary released a statement on Facebook Friday saying:

"Words are not adequate to describe the grief everyone in the Arlington ISD feels today, especially our students, staff and families at Mary Moore Elementary School, after learning that Liyah-Grace Holsey, a 5th grader at Mary Moore, died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street after school yesterday.

Additional school counselors will be present at the school today and in the days ahead to comfort students and staff as they learn about this tragic loss. Liyah-Grace was a wonderful student who loved to sing so much that she joined the choir and never missed a practice. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten."