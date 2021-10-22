Denton

1 Shot Outside Denton Whataburger, 1 in Custody: Police

One person is being treated for serious injuries after being shot outside a Whataburger in Denton Friday afternoon, police say. A person is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Denton police said someone shot another person outside the restaurant at the intersection of Fort Worth Drive and Interstate 35-E.

Police said the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and that the suspected shooter has been detained.

"The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, but this is believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public," police said in a statement Friday afternoon.

The motive for the shooting and the names of those involved have not been confirmed.

There is a significant police presence in the area and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

