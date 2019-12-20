1 Person Injured After Carnival Cruise Ship Crashes Into Another in Cozumel

One person sustained minor injuries after a Carnival cruise ship crashed into one another, damaging the dining area in a Cozumel port Friday, the cruise line said in a tweet.

Carnival Glory crashed into Carnival Legend at the Cozumel cruise port. In a video obtained by NBC 5, the Carnival Glory appears to swipe against the other while in port.

A guest sustained a minor injury while evacuating the dining room.

"We are assessing the damage to both ships. There is one reported minor injury of a Carnival Glory guest that occurred when a group of guests were evacuated from the dining room on Decks 3 and 4," Carnival Cruise Line tweeted.

NBC 5 has reached out to Carnival Cruise Line.