1 Man Killed, 2 Charged With Murder in Mesquite Shooting

One man is dead and two others have been charged with murder after a shooting in Mesquite on Saturday night.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Hillcrest Street at approximately 7 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Lawrence Dillon from Mesquite.

According to police, a subsequent investigation led to the identification and arrests of 20-year-old Luiz Angel Borromeo and 20-year-old Axle Yair Lopez, both of whom are from Dallas.

Both suspects have been charged with murder, police said.

