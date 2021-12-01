1 Killed in Shooting at East Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

Police are investigating a shooting in Dallas that left one man dead on Tuesday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting took place at 2880 Peavy Road, near buildings 18 and 19, at approximately 10 p.m.

Police said a male was near his pickup truck in the parking lot when he became involved in an altercation with two individuals.

The altercation led to the shooting, police said.

According to police, the suspects hopped into a car and fled the area after the shooting.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim in critical condition to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 10:30 p.m.

This shooting is still currently under investigation, police said.