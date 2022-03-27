1 Killed in Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

One person is dead after a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex on Saturday, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were dispatched to 3714 Legendary Lane shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Cameron Dukes lying in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, a witness stated that the suspects are possibly two males in their late teens or early 20s.

Police said the victim’s 2018 dark colored Nissan Altima was missing from the scene, although the victim was still in possession of his key fob.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Homicide Detective Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or via email at jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.