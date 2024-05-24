Severe storm threat and high heat over Memorial Day Weekend

There is a chance for storms as well as unseasonably warm and humid weather this weekend in North Texas. Thunderstorm chances are in the forecast both Friday and Saturday. Timing would be in the afternoon through the evening hours.

Any storm that does develop has the potential to reach severe limits. Thunderstorms could produce hail and damaging winds. Heavy rain and lightning will also be present in storms. Friday there is a level 2 severe weather threat.

The severe weather threat Saturday is a level 1. Level 2 northwest of the Dallas/ Ft. Worth area. Since the ground is saturated from previous spring rain events, localized flooding could happen quickly.

If you have outdoor plans or plan to be on area lakes stay weather aware. You might quickly need to seek shelter.

The heat is also something to be mindful of. The heat index value will be near 100 degrees through the weekend. Stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat in the shade or in air conditioning. Heat illness can set in quickly if precautions aren't taken.

A cold front will take a slight edge off the heat on Monday, Memorial Day. The morning hours will be comfortable with temperatures in the 70s, but it will heat up quickly in the afternoon to 90 degrees.