Survivor shot near Frisco Walmart shares story as police announce two arrests

Six months after a deadly shooting outside a Walmart in Frisco, police say those responsible are now behind bars.

Jhirrell Harris and Stephanie Gayden are both charged with capital murder.

Harris also faces aggravated robbery and aggravated assault charges in connection to the shooting of a second man who survived.

For the first time tonight, the survivor, Zachary Lowe, is sharing his story.

“I had to rebuild my whole life basically,” said Lowe.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

It’s a life he is grateful to still have knowing another man shot after him near Walmart on Preston Road and Main Street did not survive.

“If it wasn't for him, I don't think I would be here today. I think that man 100% saved my life,” said Lowe.

It happened on November 15, 2023.

Lowe says he was leaving work at Walmart when a man approached him and asked for a cigarette.

“I told him I didn't. He pulled out a pistol on me and he was just like give me everything you've got. I’m going to shoot you. I'm going to pop you,” recalled Lowe.

He says he handed over his wallet.

Moments later, he says another man later identified as Dung Doan happened to be walking by and distracted the gunman.

“That's when I saw the opportunity to start running away and that's when I was struck twice in the back,” said Lowe.

Seconds later, he says he heard two more shots and later learned Doan, a 62-year-old husband and father who recently immigrated from Vietnam, had been killed.

“I wish I didn't leave at the time I did because if I didn't, none of that would've happened,” said Lowe.

Lowe spent about a month in the hospital where he celebrated his 21st birthday.

“I feel pains in my body that I’ve never felt before just by waking up,” said Lowe.

After six months of pain, this week he got some relief.

“I'm glad that justice is finally being served,” said Lowe.

Frisco police announced the arrest of the alleged shooter Jhirell Harris in Louisiana and Stephanie Gayden in McKinney. An arrest affidavit indicates investigators believe she was in the getaway car which was registered in her name, according to the affidavit.

Police say it was an anonymous tip that led to the arrests.

“What does around comes around,” said Lowe.

Lowe says he's had his gall bladder and appendix removed and that his liver and colon are damaged. He has a large scar down his stomach and says he has a hole in his pelvis. Bullet fragments are still in his body, Lowe said.

“He definitely changed my life in a worse way for who knows how long,” said Lowe. “But I am getting better every single day.”

Police say Harris will be transferred to the Collin County jail from Louisiana where he was already in jail on unrelated charges.

An attorney for Gayden said quote, "We are still doing our preliminary investigation but all the information is that Ms. Gayden is not the alleged shooter in the case."