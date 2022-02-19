1 Killed in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth: Police

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, West Division officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Garza Avenue in reference to a shooting call on Friday.

Police said when officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment but wa later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, officers made contact with a male who shot the victim.

He is cooperating with the investigation and will be interviewed by homicide detectives, police said.