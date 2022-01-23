Dallas

1 Killed in Overnight Auto-Pedestrian Crash on I-30: Officials

One person is dead after two vehicles were involved in an auto-pedestrian crash on Saturday night, officials said.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, units were dispatched to an auto-pedestrian crash located at westbound IH-30 between St. Francis and Jim Miller Road at approximately 9 p.m.

Officials said when deputies arrived, Dallas Fire-Rescue Engine 53 was already at the scene and had pronounced the pedestrian dead at 8:50 p.m.

The unknown male pedestrian wearing dark-colored clothing was attempting to cross IH-30 from the westbound side to the eastbound side, officials said.

According to officials, he was struck in the left lane by a Jeep Liberty. The Jeep stopped in the left lane after striking the pedestrian.

Officials said a Nissan pick-up truck swerved to the right avoid the pedestrian laying in the road then swerved back to the left lane and struck the Jeep.

The occupants in both vehicles were not injured, officials said.

According to officials, investigators think the pedestrian may have had a walking disability because they found a walking cane broken near the body.

The driver of the Jeep is not expected to face charges, officials said.

