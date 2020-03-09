Dallas

1 Killed and 1 Injured in Shooting on Northwest Highway in Dallas

Police say two men were shot in a parking lot on West Northwest Highway early Sunday morning

NBC 5 News

One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Dallas early Sunday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Fernando Perez-Gonzalez and Enrique Moren-Reyes were shot in the parking lot of 2435 West Northwest Highway at about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Perez-Gonzalez was killed, and Moren-Reyes was injured, police said.

Dallas Police Department

Police said the suspect vehicle is a dark colored SUV which may contain a large religious decal in the center of the rear window.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 39 mins ago

Police Respond to Possible Robbery at Fort Worth Home

coronavirus 42 mins ago

Plano ISD Asks Students Traveling to Certain Countries to Self-Quarantine

Anyone with information about this case should contact. Detective C. Walton with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit at 214-671-3632.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us