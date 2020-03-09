1 Killed and 1 Injured in Shooting on Northwest Highway in Dallas

One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Dallas early Sunday morning.
According to the Dallas Police Department, Fernando Perez-Gonzalez and Enrique Moren-Reyes were shot in the parking lot of 2435 West Northwest Highway at about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Perez-Gonzalez was killed, and Moren-Reyes was injured, police said.
Police said the suspect vehicle is a dark colored SUV which may contain a large religious decal in the center of the rear window.
Anyone with information about this case should contact. Detective C. Walton with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit at 214-671-3632.