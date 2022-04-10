1 Killed, 2 Injured in Sunday Morning Shooting in Dallas

One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in Dallas on Sunday morning, police say.
According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Jerome Street shortly before 2 a.m.
Police said when officers arrived, they found that three victims had been shot by unknown suspects.
One victim, a 36-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A female victim is in critical condition, and another male victim is in stable condition, police said.
All three victims were transported to a Baylor Hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue.
According to police, the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are unclear at this time, and the investigation into this murder is ongoing.