1 Killed, 2 Injured in Sunday Morning Shooting in Dallas

One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in Dallas on Sunday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Jerome Street shortly before 2 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found that three victims had been shot by unknown suspects.

One victim, a 36-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A female victim is in critical condition, and another male victim is in stable condition, police said.

All three victims were transported to a Baylor Hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

According to police, the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are unclear at this time, and the investigation into this murder is ongoing.