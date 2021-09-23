1 Killed, 1 Injured in Overnight Dallas Shooting: Police

A man is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Dallas on Wednesday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in 1500 block of North Beckley Avenue at approximately 10:18 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers arrived, they found three victims who were involved in an armed robbery.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported one of the victims, 26-year-old Roberto Escamilla Santoyo, to a local hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, another victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries. The third victim was not injured.

Police said the stolen vehicle was located but no suspects were have been identified at this time.