1 Killed, 1 Hurt When Boat Hits Rocks on Lake Lewisville Sunday Night

One person died Sunday night on Lake Lewisville when a boat struck rocks underneath a bridge in Little Elm.
Little Elm police said they were called at about 11:35 p.m. to a boating accident under the West Eldorado Parkway Bridge. Police said the boat struck rocks underneath the bridge, ejecting all six of its passengers.

Of the six passengers, one person died at the scene from a possible head injury, police said. One other person was taken to a nearby hospital. All other passengers were accounted for.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens were investigating the incident.

