1 Injured in South Fort Worth Shooting on Sunday Morning

One person is injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Sunday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, when officers responded to the 6600 block of McCart Avenue at approximately 1:44 a.m.

Police said multiple callers reported that shots had been fired and several reported that someone was shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of shell casings, police said.

According to police, at 2:13 a.m., South units were notified that a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital by private transport.

Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and is currently in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time, police said. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.