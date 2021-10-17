Fort Worth

1 Injured in South Fort Worth Shooting on Sunday Morning

Metro

One person is injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Sunday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, when officers responded to the 6600 block of McCart Avenue at approximately 1:44 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said multiple callers reported that shots had been fired and several reported that someone was shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of shell casings, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 19 mins ago

85-Year-Old Critical Missing Dallas Woman Found Safe: Police

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

Fort Worth Police Investigating Overnight Shooting Near 7-Eleven Convenience Store

According to police, at 2:13 a.m., South units were notified that a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital by private transport.

Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and is currently in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time, police said. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthshootingFort Worth Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us