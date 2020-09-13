Dallas

1 Injured in Northeast Dallas Armed Burglary Sunday Morning: Police

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Buchanan Drive at approximately 12 a.m.

By Hannah Jones

Dallas Police Cruiser
NBC 5 News

One person is injured after a robbery in Northeast Dallas on Sunday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Buchanan Drive at approximately 12 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, the victim informed them that three armed men arrived at the address and forcibly took the victim's property.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 11

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

University of Texas 3 hours ago

Ehlinger Leads No. 14 Texas Romp Over UTEP 59-3

The victim suffered a head injury during the incident, police said.

According to police, the suspects fired their weapons before they fled the scene.

Dallas Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and treated the victim for non-life threatening injuries.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us