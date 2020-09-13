1 Injured in Northeast Dallas Armed Burglary Sunday Morning: Police

One person is injured after a robbery in Northeast Dallas on Sunday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Buchanan Drive at approximately 12 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, the victim informed them that three armed men arrived at the address and forcibly took the victim's property.

The victim suffered a head injury during the incident, police said.

According to police, the suspects fired their weapons before they fled the scene.

Dallas Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and treated the victim for non-life threatening injuries.