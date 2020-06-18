1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Lake Highlands Shooting

One person is dead and two others wounded following a shooting Wednesday night in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, police say.

It happened about 9 p.m. in the 9600 block of Forest Lane. According to police, four people were in a car when they were fired upon.

One person was shot in the head and found dead at the scene, police said. Two other men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

A fourth person in the car was not hurt, police said.

Witnesses told police they heard seven shots fired.

No arrests have been made.