1 Dead, 2 Injured After Truck Flips in Old East Dallas

The vehicle hit an object in the road and flipped, officials say

A 19-year-old man died and two people were injured after a truck flipped Saturday night in Old East Dallas, officials say.

At about 10:40 p.m., a Chevrolet truck hit an object in the road at Interstate 30 near South Barry Avenue and flipped, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Three males were transported to Baylor University Medical Center, where one person died. His identity has not been released.

The two other males were in stable condition, officials said.

