1 Dead, 2 Injured in Arlington ATV Crash

The crash happened Friday night in Southeast Arlington

A 20-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured after an ATV crash in Southeast Arlington Friday night, police say.

Three people were riding the ATV in the 7300 block of Vicari Drive when the driver, the 20-year-old, lost control and struck a curb, Arlington police said.

Police said all three were ejected, while the ATV continued to roll and struck a house.

The 20-year-old was taken to Mansfield Methodist Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. A 17-year-old girl was taken to Medical City Arlington and treated for her injuries, while an 18-year-old girl was treated at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office had not released the 20-year-old's identity Saturday afternoon.

