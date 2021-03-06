Dallas Police

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized in Crash in Far East Dallas

The crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Joaquin Drive and Ferguson Road

By Logan McElroy

A damaged Chevy Tahoe after a car crash with the reflection of police lights
NBC 5 News

One person is dead and two people, including a child, were hospitalized in a crash early Saturday at an intersection in Far East Dallas, police say.

At 12:30 a.m., a man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe slammed into the driver's side of a Ford F-150 at Ferguson Road and Joaquin Drive, police said.

Dallas police said the truck slid off the road and into a yard. The driver of the Ford died at the scene.

The Tahoe, which had four other people inside, continued across the median into a yard and hit a home, police said.

A 10-year-old who had been in the Tahoe was taken to a hospital with a possible broken arm, police said.

The driver of the Tahoe was hospitalized with a laceration on his head. Police said the man is being investigated on possible charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

The identity of the driver who was killed has not been released.

This article tagged under:

Dallas PoliceDallascar crashInvestigation
