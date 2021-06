One person was critically injured in a vehicle fire Saturday morning on Interstate 35W in Burleson, according to MedStar.

Burleson police said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of South I-35W, between FM917 and East Bethesda Road.

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down because of the crash. Shortly before 10 a.m., police said the lanes would be for "an extended period of time" and drivers should avoid the area.