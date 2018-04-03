1 Injured in Grapevine Apartment Fire

One person was treated for burns after a fire ripped through The Colonial Village Apartments on the 2700 block of Grayson Drive in Grapevine early Tuesday morning. The American Red Cross was helping displaced residents of the apartment. (Published 18 minutes ago)

One person had nn-kife-threatening injuries and more than 20 residents were displaced following a fire at an apartment complex early Tuesday in Grapevine, officials said.

The fire, which was at 2300 Grayson Drive, has been put out and first responders are at the Colonial Village Apartment complex still determining the cause of the fire. The injured person was treated and released at the scene, officials said.

The fire started on a ground floor and spread to the second floor of the two-story building, officials said. Two units were destroyed and a total of eight units were affected.

Firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the building, officials said.



The Red Cross is at the scene helping the displaced residents.