One person was transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment home in Grapevine early Monday morning.

All units had sprinkler systems, so the fire was under control when firefighters arrived shortly after 1 a.m., officials said.

One person was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine with minor smoke inhalation.

