A man was fatally shot in Dallas early Saturday morning after an altercation, police said.

The two subjects were involved in an altercation on a lawn in the 2100 block of Gray Dawn Lane, police said.

Dallas police responded to the shooting call about 4:30 a.m. and found one of the male subjects dead at the scene, police said.

The suspected shooter is in custody and the weapon was recovered, police said.

Detectives were at the scene. No other information was available.