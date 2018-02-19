Denton police fatally shot a man who approached officers holding a knife and acting aggressively, investigators say. (Published Monday, Feb. 19, 2018)

The shooting occurred after 3:15 p.m. Monday near the 2000 block of Spencer Street.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two Denton officers were sitting in a patrol car, working on a crash report, when the man walked up to their car and began yelling at the officers.

The officers got out of the car to speak to the man, and the man then pulled out a knife.

One of the officers deployed a Taser in an attempt to stop the man's aggressive behavior, DPS said, knocking the man to the ground, but he soon got back up and threatened the officers with the knife again.

The man moved toward the officers, and one of them then shot the man, investigators said.

The officers rendered medical aid, but the man died at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Denton police say the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave.

The officers were not injured.

