Emergency crews were out in force again Friday, pulling cars out of a pond near downtown Dallas.

Dallas police hope the vehicles recovered from Lake Cliff Park's pond offer evidence in ongoing cases.

Some families watching this operation unfold told NBC 5 they hoped it could lead to them finally getting justice.

Lake Cliff Park has been turned into a staging ground, capturing the community’s attention as “Operation Diving to a Cleaner Dallas” searches for evidence lying just beneath the surface.

“What are they doing there? Are there missing persons down there, or stolen cars?” said Paola Coronado.

Dallas police told NBC 5 they pulled four cars out of Lake Cliff on Thursday, and on Friday, they dredged out at least two others. Paola Coronado and her family captured one removal on video.

“I feel like it’s low-key scary, because we’re like a block away, so we come every single day here in the morning or afternoon,” said Coronado. “So I feel like it’s a little scary.”

While many Dallas residents came out for the spectacle of tow trucks, boats and emergency crews, some on shore were watching with a much more personal connection, holding their breath with every vehicle dragged from the deep.

“I came out here today in the hopes that whatever police are pulling out of this pond might reveal something to end the mystery,” said John Choberka.

Choberka said his fiancée’s son vanished near Lake Cliff in December.

As police pulled car after car from the bottom of the pond, some families could only hope the next one found could bring them closure.

“We’re still looking for those answers, but we’re hoping beyond hope that we get some information,” said Choberka. “Because a missing son is brutal.”

Dallas police said Friday was the last day they would be dredging Lake Cliff. Five additional vehicles were recovered, bringing the total to nine vehicles.

Editor's Note: City leaders originally said 10 vehicles had been recovered. Friday evening, Dallas police confirmed a total of nine.