In a landmark case for Tarrant County, a jury has convicted 48-year-old Jacob Lindsay of murder under Texas’s new law targeting fentanyl-related deaths. This marks the first jury conviction in the county under the law, which allows murder charges for drug suppliers whose actions result in fatal overdoses.

Lindsay was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the death of 26-year-old Brandon Harrison, who overdosed on fentanyl and methamphetamine in Fort Worth on Sept. 18, 2023. Prosecutors argued that Lindsay was directly responsible for supplying the lethal drugs that led to Harrison’s death.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“This conviction and sentence send a clear and powerful message,” said Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells. “If you manufacture or distribute fentanyl that causes the death of another person, we will charge you with murder. We are committed to getting this poison off our streets.”

The trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Michael Ferry and Sarah Bruner, members of the DA’s Narcotics Prosecution Unit. The specialized unit was formed in 2023 to aggressively pursue cases involving fentanyl and other high-impact narcotics.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Brandon Harrison’s father, Richard Harrison, spoke after the verdict, calling it a necessary step toward justice.

“This sends a message to all the Jacob Lindsays out there,” he said. “If you sell fentanyl and someone dies, you are going to forfeit your right to live among us for the rest of your life.”

The case highlights the increasing threat posed by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be lethal in extremely small doses. As little as two milligrams, which is the size of a few grains of salt, can be fatal.

The Texas law allowing murder charges in fentanyl overdose deaths took effect on Sept. 1, 2023. Lindsay is the first person in Tarrant County to go to trial under the new statute. The first person sentenced under the law was Kaeden Farish, a 19-year-old from Azle, who pleaded guilty in October 2024 to supplying fentanyl-laced pills that killed a 17-year-old. He received a 19-year prison sentence.

Sorrells credited the successful prosecution to strong collaboration among agencies.

“We are grateful to DA Investigator Sean Wheetley, Victim Coordinator Imelda Lopez, and the Fort Worth Police Department’s Narcotics Section for their commitment to justice and to protecting our community.”

WHAT IS FENTANYL?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.

Without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder. If you encounter fentanyl in any form, do not handle it and call 911 immediately.

Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Drug poisonings are the leading killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Fentanyl available in the United States is primarily supplied by two criminal drug networks, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

WHAT IS RAINBOW FENTANYL?

In August 2022 the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public advisory about the alarming emerging trend of colorful fentanyl available nationwide.

Brightly-colored fentanyl, dubbed "rainbow fentanyl" in the media, is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

Despite claims that certain colors may be more potent than others, there is no indication through DEA’s laboratory testing that this is the case. The DEA said every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous.

Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration are warning of fentanyl appearing in bright colors, sometimes resembling sidewalk chalk or candy.

WHAT IS NARCAN?

Narcan is an over-the-counter prepackaged nasal spray containing naloxone hydrochloride which is an opioid antagonist that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, but only temporarily.

According to the manufacturer, "Narcan nasal spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond."

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, naloxone is an FDA-approved medication that is used to reverse an opioid overdose.

SAMHSA said because naloxone is a temporary treatment its effects do not last long and it's critical to obtain medical intervention as soon as possible after administering or receiving naloxone.

Marin Wolf with The Dallas Morning New tells NBC 5 about the life-saving training.

WHAT IS NALOXONE?

According to the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Drug Abuse, naloxone is a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose by attaching itself to opioid receptors and either reversing or blocking the effects of opioids.

"Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose. But, naloxone has no effect on someone who does not have opioids in their system, and it is not a treatment for opioid use disorder. Examples of opioids include heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, and morphine.

Naloxone comes in two FDA-approved forms, injectable and as a nasal spray.

Naloxone works for only 30 to 90 minutes and many opioids remain in the body longer than that. It is possible for a person to still experience the effects of an overdose after a dose of naloxone wears off so it's imperative to call 911 or get the overdosing person medical attention as soon as possible after the dose is administered.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 29, 2023, approved selling naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter.

A different drug, Opvee (nalmefene) is also an emergency nasal spray medication used to reverse an opioid overdose. Opvee, however, is not approved for over-the-counter use and can only be obtained with a prescription. Nalmefene stays in the body longer than naloxone and may be more effective for overdoses caused by long-acting opioids but it also may come with more opioid withdrawal symptoms.

DOES THE FDA APPROVAL MEAN I CAN BUY NARCAN AT CVS OR WALGREENS?

Yes. Narcan is currently available over-the-counter at pharmacies.

Other brands of nasal sprays (RiVive) and injectables may also soon be available over the counter.