1 Dead After Carrollton Officer-Involved Shooting

One man is dead after a Carrollton police officer shot him Saturday night, when the man refused to drop a handgun, police say.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in Carrollton after officers attempted a traffic stop, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

The man who was struck, a 28-year-old, was transported to Parkland Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the officers involved in the shooting would be placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting was investigated.

