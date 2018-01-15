Shooting at Garland Home Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

Two teenagers were hospitalized after a shooting at a Garland home early Monday, police said.



Police found a 22-year-old and a 15-year-old shot in the front of the house in the 1600 block of Mosswood Court about 3:30 a.m., police say.



The 22-year-old died shortly after arriving at a hospital, Public Information Officer Pedro Barineau said.

A red car was allegedly involved in the shooting and police stopped a red car driving fast without headlights, police said.



Police stopped the car, which was carrying a 13-year-old who was suffering from gunshot wounds along with three other people who were uninjured. Police plan to interview them as witnesses, Barineau said.

The 15-year-old and the 13-year-old were both hospitalized and believed to be in stable condition.



No other information was available.