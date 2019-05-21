1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting at Arlington Apartment Complex - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting at Arlington Apartment Complex

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Raw: 1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting at Apartment Complex

    (Published 1 minute ago)

    Two men were found shot Monday night at an apartment complex in Arlington, police said. One of them later died at a hospital and a woman located at the scene was arrested.

    Police responded about 6:45 p.m. to the apartment complex in the 2000 block of S. Cooper Street. Officers found a man on the ground in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was hospitalized. Another man with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital.

    Witnesses told police that Nicole Walton, 45, was the suspect. Police arrested her and charged her with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

    Detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

    The victim's name has not been released.

    No other information was available.

