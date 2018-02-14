Collin County Man Arrested, Accused of Possessing Child Pornography - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Collin County Man Arrested, Accused of Possessing Child Pornography

Published at 4:03 PM CST on Feb 14, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Germany    		82313
    2
    Norway    		46313
    3
    Netherlands    		54211
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Collin County Man Arrested, Accused of Possessing Child Pornography
    NBC 5 News
    Alejandro Alvarez, mugshot.

    A Collin County man has been arrested, accused of possessing child pornography.

    The Collin County Sheriff’s Office and The Plano Police Department arrested 41-year-old Alejandro Alvarez on a charge of possession of child pornography.

    Officials with the Collin County Sheriff's Department and Plano Police Department executed a search warrant at Alvarez's Anna home on Feb. 8.

    Police said Alvarez admitted to possessing child porn while investigators were examining more than 200 illegal images and videos at his home.

    Feb. 15 Olympics Photos: Shiffrin Wins Gold

    [NATL] Feb. 15 Olympics Highlights in Photos: Shiffrin Wins Gold
    Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

    Alvarez was placed under arrest and charged with possession of child pornography and booked into the Collin County Detention Facility. He is also being held on an immigration detainer.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices