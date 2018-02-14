A Collin County man has been arrested, accused of possessing child pornography.



The Collin County Sheriff’s Office and The Plano Police Department arrested 41-year-old Alejandro Alvarez on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Officials with the Collin County Sheriff's Department and Plano Police Department executed a search warrant at Alvarez's Anna home on Feb. 8.



Police said Alvarez admitted to possessing child porn while investigators were examining more than 200 illegal images and videos at his home.



Alvarez was placed under arrest and charged with possession of child pornography and booked into the Collin County Detention Facility. He is also being held on an immigration detainer.

