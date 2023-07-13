James Webb Space Telescope releases new image on one year anniversary

The James Webb Space Telescope is celebrating its first anniversary. The telescope uses infrared technology and is positioned a million miles away from Earth. Over the past year, you have probably seen some of the breathtaking images produced by the telescope.

Some of the big accomplishments from the past year include taking some of the deepest images of the universe that we have ever seen.

“We have have been learning a lot about the early universe, about how galaxies form , there have been some surprises that make us re-look at the modeling. We've detected the first black hole in the universe but we’ve also studied the planets in our own solar system and we can study weather on these planets and their moons” said James Webb Space Telescope manager Lee Feinberg.

Here it is: @NASAWebb’s one-year anniversary image. Called Rho Ophiuchi, this area shows about 50 young stars in a cocoon of gas and dust. At 390 light-years away, it's the closest star-forming region to Earth: https://t.co/A3e2XLx9Ef



Webb continues to #UnfoldTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/tfXT8J2xBW — NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2023

On Wednesday, NASA released a new image. Feinberg explains what the image shows. “The closest star-forming region to us, its only a little over 400 light years away, so it is in our galaxy, but we are seeing baby stars being born out of dust and gas, much like how our own sun formed.”

The James Webb telescope is designed to take us back into the early universe so we can learn more about how it formed.

To keep up with the latest findings from the JWTS visit nasa.gov or follow them on social media.