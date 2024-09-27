Another death and four new cases of the West Nile virus were reported across Denton County, the county's public health department said.

This brings the county's totals to 14 cases and two deaths for the 2024 West Nile virus season.

The deceased lived in Sanger. The other cases were reported for residents in the southeast part of unincorporated Denton County, Sanger, Trophy Club and Flower Mound. Their conditions were not released. To protect the patient's confidentiality, personal information for the deceased and the additional cases will not be released.

“With the continued activity of West Nile virus mosquitoes, the announcement of the second WNV-related death, and additional human cases in Denton County, we urge community members to continue to be proactive in reducing mosquito breeding sites and using repellents. These straightforward steps are effective ways to safeguard your community and yourself from mosquito-borne diseases," said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH assistant director and chief epidemiologist.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea and rash as common West Nile virus symptoms.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM MOSQUITO BITES

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites