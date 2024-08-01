Walmart stores across North Texas will host a Wellness Day to help families prepare for sending their children back to school.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stores will offer free wellness checkups and affordable immunizations.

Families can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings, while select stores will offer free vision screenings.

Stores will also offer affordable immunizations for flu, HPV, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis A & B, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chickenpox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), and more.

To find a free event in your neighborhood, click here.

“Our Walmart Health & Wellness team is proud to once again be a part of two of the biggest Back-to-School fairs in America,” said Walmart Regional Health & Wellness Director Shantay Peloquin. “We look forward to providing important health and vision screenings and to being a resource for students and families across the Metroplex as they start a new school year in the coming weeks.”

Additionally, pharmacists and opticians from local Walmart stores will attend both the Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair and the Tarrant County Back to School Roundup.

Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days since 2014 and have contributed more than five million free health screenings for customers.