UT Dallas Embarks on Study to Help Boost Brain Power

Did you know it's possible to boost your brain power?

A study happening in Dallas is offering tools to maximize brain health and a one-of-a-kind peek into your own brain potential.

The BrainHealth Project, happening at the Center for Brain Health at the University of Texas at Dallas, is a landmark scientific study designed to define brain health, measure brain health with a novel, multi-faceted BrainHealth index that tracks progress toward personalized brain fitness goals, and enhance, maintain and regain brain health through proven training, self-paced activities and live coaching.

The project is recruiting children and adults of various ages, but right now, participants ages 18 to 40 may qualify for a series of free functional MRIs that can offer a snapshot of a person's blood flow and brain connectivity, which can show potential for boosting brain power and progress through the project.

"There is tremendous ability for change. It's not like you're stuck with what you got. Does it take a little work? Yes. But is it possible? Yes," said research scientist and head of operations of The BrainHealth Project, Dr. Julie Fratantoni.

According to the Center for Brain Health, three decades of research, development of training protocols and clinical trials have tested how healthy people can develop habits to improve their brain’s performance and resilience across the lifespan.

The project teaches participants strategies and techniques that have been scientifically demonstrated to be effective.

Participants will take an assessment to determine their Brain Health Index, a multi-faceted, science-backed composite of your brain’s performance across cognition, daily life, well-being, and social interactions, intended to be taken at regular intervals to measure performance and track change over time.

Then, participants will get quarterly virtual coaching and access to online training and resources.

Administrators say with support from trained coaches, participants can turn these insights into new, brain-healthy habits that they can apply for the rest of their lives.

"Every aspect of life, we need our brain to be healthy and function well," Fratantoni said.

The project is funded through philanthropic support and research grants, allowing participants to join at no cost.

Click here to watch an informational video.