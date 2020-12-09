University of North Texas Researchers to Investigate Alzheimer's Disease in African Americans

New information has been released concerning Alzheimer's disease and African Americans.

According to the University of North Texas, African Americans are twice more likely to die from the disease than white people.

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth is conducting a study examining how different biological causes relate to Alzheimer’s disease across races and ethnicities.

The university is announcing a $7 million investment to recruit 1,000 African Americans over the age of 50 from North Texas to participate in the HABLE study.

Participants will undergo free, state-of-the-art brain PET Scans, MRIs, functional exams, and laboratory testing, the University of North Texas said.

According to UNT, the participants' test results can be shared with their health providers to help guide important decisions about their health.

The study will be discussed in further detail during a news conference that will be streamed on the HSC Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.