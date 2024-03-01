Twins celebrate birthday, family highlights importance of Infant CPR

A North Texas mom credits the infant CPR training she learned as a preschool teacher for saving the lives of her twin babies.

The incident happened nearly four years ago, while Dana and Jef Rogney lived in Minnesota, but they share their story to raise awareness for infant CPR during the American Heart Association's Heart Month.

Dana Ragney said the twins came unexpectedly, three months ahead of their due date, while she was home. Ragney said she had barely made it to her bathroom when she delivered James.

"I called out to Jef and he ran in because he knew something was wrong and then James fell in the toilet," said Ragney.

"I picked him up and he was basically lifeless like he was discolored and not moving," she said.

She immediately started infant CPR on him. She had received the training as part of a requirement for her career as a preschool teacher.

"My first gut instinct was to lift up his chin to open up the airway because if it's straight, they can breathe more. I lifted up his chin and I started tapping on his chest and then he took a gasp," said Ragney.

She said Vera was born five minutes later, also lifeless.

"She wasn't moving and I opened up her chin and tapped on her chest. She the one who made like a little squeal," Ragney said.

She and Jef did compressions for 20 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Both babies weighed just more than two pounds apiece. They needed months in intensive care but now, just a few weeks from their fourth birthdays, and despite a few health challenges, they're thriving.

It's thanks to an important life-saving lesson Ragney says all parents should know.

"I think really educating yourself and being prepared for the unexpected and being prepared for the things you hope won't happen is really important," said Ragney.

You can read more about infant CPR here.