New women's clinic to open in Dallas to serve the need for improved women's health in Texas

Hope Cottage, a North Texas nonprofit, announced plans Thursday for a new maternal health clinic in partnership with HHM Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and nonprofit that provides cost-efficient medical services.

The clinic will be located at Hope Cottage’s location in the Wilson District, adjacent to Deep Ellum and downtown Dallas.

On-site, HHM Health will offer low-cost pregnancy testing, Medicaid enrollment and prenatal care.

Hope Cottage will provide mothers with parenting education, case management and access to community resources.

This week, the Commonwealth Foundation released its annual health ranking, which gave Texas a ranking of 49th for women’s health in new state-by-state scorecard.

The lowest-ranked states overall are Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Mississippi.

"Maternal and reproductive health are one of the main indicators of overall population health. I think, definitely, we have some key areas to continue focusing on, from a policy perspective, research, as well as on-the-ground practice," said maternal health expert Dr. Kyrah Brown, assistant professor at the University of Texas at Arlington.

You can read the report here.