MORE THAN PINK Walk Features Familiar Faces

If you plan to go to this year’s Greater Fort Worth MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, you will be in good company.

Denise Milam is a 21-year survivor and Dorothy Head is a 24-year survivor. They have done the walk for decades.

Head actually did her first Race for the Cure in 1999 and was diagnosed 2 months later.

"It's celebrating being a survivor, but you could help other women because some of them are like I was a first year," said Heard.

Both Head and Milam are part of the Breast Freinds support group.

"I can say I've met wonderful people along the way. I tell people, it's a club that you join and you don't ask to join, but once you join, we find that there's wonderful people going through the same journey fighting the same battle," said Milam.

Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, hosts the MORE THAN PINK Walk, which raises critical funds that support breast cancer patients, advance research and provide patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease.

“People are diagnosed with breast cancer every day and the Walk is a great opportunity to get involved and support family and friends who are impacted by this disease,” said Joy Rich, executive director of Greater Fort Worth at Susan G. Komen.

Details on registration can be found here.