Leaders Tap Nursing Schools And Volunteers To Help Administer COVID-19 Vaccines

As thousands of Texans prepare to get their COVID-19 vaccine, health experts are now challenged with finding staff to administer the shots.

What leaders say isn't an option is pulling valuable frontliners away from their duties at the busiest hospitals.

Local health authorities are now taking calls from retired nurses interested in volunteering.

According to the Texas Nurses Association, the volunteer effort is being coordinated through the Texas Disaster Volunteer Registry.

Nurses who enroll in the registry are instructed to enroll in their local Medical Reserve Corp.

The Medical Reserve Corps are partnering with the local public health authority or other organizations in the community to use volunteers to assist with vaccines.

Another resource being considered are nursing schools.

Leaders at Baylor University's Louise Herrington School of Nursing in Dallas said they've been contacted by five DFW area hospitals for extra manpower and are prepared to send up to 200 of their experienced nursing students to help.

Students from UT Tyler School of Nursing and College of Pharmacy are also assisting in vaccinations efforts in East Texas.

"So we are looking at creative ways to try and do this and not hurt the workforce treating COVID-19 patients," said DFW Hospital Council President W. Stephen Love.