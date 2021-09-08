Insulin

Gov. Abbott Signs Bill Capping Insulin Costs; Celebrates DHR Health Named Level 1 Trauma Center

Senate Bill 827 was originally signed in June and went into effect Sept. 1

greg abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ceremonially signed SB827 from Edinburg Wednesday while also celebrating the designation of DHR Health the only Level 1 Trauma Center in the Rio Grande Valley.

Senate Bill 827 limits the out-of-pocket co-pays to $25 for each insulin prescription per month for insured Texans on state-regulated health plans.

The bill, which was originally signed by Abbott on June 14 and went into effect on Sept. 1, was signed ceremoniously in Edinburg Wednesday.

The American Diabetes Association said Texas is now the 19th state to enact insulin co-pay caps.

According to the ADA, "over 11% of Texans have diabetes, and another 34% have prediabetes, making it imperative to lower the out-of-pocket cost of insulin so people with diabetes can afford this life-saving medication. Insulin prices have skyrocketed in recent years, tripling in price between 2002 and 2013, and Texas spends $26 billion in treating diabetes and its complications each year."

Abbott ceremoniously signed the bill from Edinburg, where he also celebrated the designation of DHR Health as the first Level 1 Trauma center in the Rio Grande Valley.

