Free heart screenings for North Texas students

A local nonprofit is doing what they can to get students the heart screenings they need in hopes of possibly saving lives.

It’s all to honor the son of Karen Schrah’s son, Zachary.

On April 2, 2009, Zachary was just 16-years-old when he died at football practice at Plano East High School. He had gone into sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed.

She decided to turn her pain into purpose. Schrah founded Living for Zachary in June 2009, just a couple of months after his death. It's a nonprofit that has impacted thousands of families and children throughout the state with heart screenings, AED donations, CPR/AED certification classes, scholarships, and awareness events.

Living for Zachary is providing FREE heart screenings to youth between the ages of 12-22 at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Denton on Saturday, July 29nd from 9:00am-2:00pm! The Heart Hospital – Denton is located at 2801 S Mayhill Rd., Denton, TX 76208. Patients will check-in at the 1st floor concierge’s desk and then be directed back to the screening room.

Appointments are required.