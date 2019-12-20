fit friday

Fit Friday, Week 3: Getting a Jump-Start on a Healthier Lifestyle Before 2020

By Laura Harris

By Laura Harris

New Year, New You! We hear the resolution every year, but why wait until Jan. 1 to get started? All December long, you can bet on Fit Fridays.

Every Friday in December, Melvin Sanders, director and founder of performance center SanfersFIT, will be showing us 10-12-minute workouts you can do in your home, without gym equipment.

Sanders is also known for training professional athletes like Dallas Cowboys stars Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Flower Mound 10 mins ago

114-Year-Old Home Being Moved to Grapevine to Make Way for Project

Irving 36 mins ago

#SomethingGood: Mom Donates Toys to Irving Hospital in Honor of Military Son

This week's workout includes: speed skaters, single-leg RDL, front to lateral shoulder raise and crunches.

This article tagged under:

fit fridayHealthfitness
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us